Kung Fu championship held

In connection with Iqbal Day celebrations, a Taiwan Kung Fu championship was held at D-ground in collaboration with the District Sports Department and District Taiwan Kung Fu here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In connection with Iqbal Day celebrations, a Taiwan Kung Fu championship was held at D-ground in collaboration with the District sports Department and District Taiwan Kung Fu here Saturday.

Organising Secretary Muhammad Ishtiaq, Vice Chairman District Taiwan Kung fu association Manzoor Ahmed Rana and other were present on the occasion.

Secretary General Taiwan Kung fu Punjab Muhammad Ishtiaq said that the objective of organizing championship was to promote health activities and provision of maximum opportunities to players.

He said that imparting training to players is a priority which would continue for the promotion of the game.

Later, prizes were distributed among winners.