Kunj Football Ground opens for youth after 12 years

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Monday performed the reopening of Kunj Football Ground that was been leased to Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) Pakistan twelve years ago

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly , Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Monday performed the reopening of Kunj Football Ground that was been leased to Federation International de Football Association ( FIFA Pakistan twelve years ago.

Addressing at the occasion, KP Speaker appreciated former Nazim Younas Abbassi and his colleagues for reopening of the ground after completion of lease period and said that the facility would provide youth an excellent opportunity to play football game besides bringing young generation towards healthy activities. He also ordered construction of cabins in Kunj football ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Ishaq Zakria informed that spectator enclosure in the ground would be completed by the end of the July and two workers would be provided to look after the ground.