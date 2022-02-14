UrduPoint.com

Kupp, Donald Star As Rams Down Bengals In Super Bowl Thriller

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Kupp, Donald star as Rams down Bengals in Super Bowl thriller

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns and Aaron Donald spearheaded a fearsome defensive display as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kupp scored a decisive touchdown with 1min 25sec remaining to give the Rams the lead at SoFi Stadium before Donald grabbed the Rams' record-breaking eighth sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to effectively seal the victory.

Donald's sack of Burrow was the dramatic final act of a gripping contest between the star-studded Rams and the Bengals, whose bid to win a first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy fell agonizingly short.

"I'm just so happy," said Donald. "I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this." "One play and we're world champs," Donald added of his crucial late sack. "Any way to get to him. We made it." Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, paid tribute to his team's never-say-die approach.

"I'm so proud of this team," Stafford said. "There are so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many guys who gave their heart and soul to this team.

"That game today is the story of our season. It's up and down it's tough. We're a tough team. We showed up late and got it done." The Bengals had stormed into a 20-13 lead early in the second half after a controversial Tee Higgins touchdown and an Evan McPherson field goal.

But the Rams, who had struggled to build momentum on offense after a game-ending injury to Odell Beckham Jr.

, clawed their way back into the game thanks to their rampant defense led by Donald.

Burrow was sacked repeatedly at key moments to prevent the Bengals from extending their lead.

Matt Gay's field goal pulled the Rams back to 20-16 heading into the fourth quarter.

Stafford then led a 15-play, 79-yard drive that benefited from three crucial Bengals penalties near the goal line before Kupp plucked a one-yard pass in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

Kupp and Beckham had both scored early touchdowns to give the Rams a 13-3 lead in the second quarter before the Bengals battled back into the contest.

The defeat was brutal on Bengals quarterback Burrow, the 25-year-old rising star who has helped transform Cincinnati's fortunes this season.

Burrow finished with 263 passing yards and one touchdown but was buffeted all night and sacked eight times, a record for a Super Bowl.

Stafford, meanwhile, finished with 283 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

It was the Rams second franchise Super Bowl victory and their first since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. Their previous win came in 2000.

It was the third Super Bowl defeat in as many appearances for the Bengals, who also dropped the title contest in 1982 and 1989.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Gay Lead Cincinnati St. Louis Sunday 2016 All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

6 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

7 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

12 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

12 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

13 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>