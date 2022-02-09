UrduPoint.com

Kurt Zouma Fined 'maximum Amount' For Mistreating Pet Cat: West Ham

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Kurt Zouma fined 'maximum amount' for mistreating pet cat: West Ham

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday

London, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

"West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated," the club said in a statement.

"The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities."

>