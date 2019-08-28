UrduPoint.com
Kuwait, South Korea Unanimously Chosen As Host For Next Two AIPS Asia Congress

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

The AIPS Asia, in its congress in Malaysia Wednesday, has unanimously decided to award the next two editions of its annual congress to two countries, Kuwait and South Korea

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The AIPS Asia, in its congress in Malaysia Wednesday, has unanimously decided to award the next two editions of its annual congress to two countries, Kuwait and South Korea.

Kuwait will host the next year's edition, scheduled in 2020, while Seoul in Korea will be the destination for all continents' delegates for the 2021 congress.

The only difference, in the unanimous decision by all 24 countries, were present in Malaysia, was to postpone the election of AIPS Asia Office-bearers from 2020 to 2021 congress.

In doing so, the congress in Malaysia have also approved the recommendations of the AIPS Asia's Executive Committee for the existing terms of the office bearers to be extended until the next election congress.

These recommendations were previously also approved unanimously by all 15 executive committee members during its meeting on Monday, 26th August 2019.

The congress in Kuala Lumpur have also approved the appointment of Media Twenty Four Seven, as the rights holder for its 'Awards for Asia' initiatives, by giving the Malaysia's company the rights to organize the awards ceremony for the two cycle of 5 years.

Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik signed agreement in front of all delegates and executive committee members.

