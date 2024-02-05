Kvaratskhelia Fires Napoli To Comeback Win Over Verona
Muhammad Rameez Published February 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck a wonder goal to fire ailing Serie A champions Napoli to a morale-boosting 2-1 win over struggling Verona on Sunday.
Georgian star Kvaratskhelia curled home a long-range finish with three minutes remaining at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to snatch victory and move Napoli to within one point of Italy's Champions League positions.
Walter Mazzarri's side are seventh on 35 points but could see the gap between them and fourth-placed Atalanta increase after their home clash with Lazio later on Sunday.
"When you win like that it's a great feeling... but in reality, it would've been better to take an early lead and get it done without suffering so much," admitted Mazzarri to DAZN after another underwhelming performance from his team.
Cyril Ngonge set Napoli on the way to victory with 11 minutes remaining when he levelled Diego Coppola's opener with his first goal for the southern club since signing from Verona last month.
"It's difficult to describe the emotions I am feeling right now," said substitute Ngonge.
"It's incredible. I scored my first goal for this great club and it's amazing."
Napoli are firmly in the fight for Champions League football but the top four wasn't their target after their stunning Scudetto triumph last season.
Their title defence was over well before the turn of the year and Napoli are 19 points behind league leaders Inter Milan who host Juventus in the weekend's big game on Sunday night.
Next weekend Napoli travel to the San Siro to take on AC Milan, a difficult trip for a team who have only won four league matches since Mazzarri took over from Rudi Garcia in November.
Verona dropped into the relegation zone below Cagliari following Sunday's defeat.
Earlier Salernitana ended a four-match losing streak with a goalless draw at Torino on Jerome Boateng's debut for Serie A's bottom club.
Former Germany defender Boateng signed for Salernitana as a free agent on Friday after being released by Lyon in June.
