Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar Open title

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Petra Kvitova thrashed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to see off her fellow two-time Grand Slam winner.

Muguruza had the benefit of a full rest day on Friday as her semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka withdrew due to a back injury.

But Kvitova built momentum quickly, going up 5-2 and reaching set point within 35 minutes.

Muguruza came out fighting in the second set, winning the first game but slipping behind in the third before Kvitova stormed away to add the 2021 title in Doha to her 2018 victory.