Kvitova Into Wimbledon Last 16 For First Time In Five Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:25 PM

Kvitova into Wimbledon last 16 for first time in five years

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time in five years on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time in five years on Saturday.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kvitova last made the last 16 in 2014 when she won her second title having also been champion in 2011.

