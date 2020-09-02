UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kvitova, Kerber Advance To Third Round At US Open

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Kvitova, Kerber advance to third round at US Open

New York, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, defeating Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova, chasing a third Grand Slam crown after wins at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, needed 1hr 40min to claim her place in the last 32.

The 30-year-old, who has never been past the quarter-finals at the US Open, will face either Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens or Jessica Pegula in the third round on Friday.

Kvitova was one of several seeds to advance safely in early games Wednesday as the draw once again went largely to form.

Croatia's Petra Martic, seeded eight, defeated lowly ranked Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4.

Martic, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year in what remains her best US Open appearance, will face Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the third round.

Gracheva, ranked 102nd in the world, scored a rare upset on Wednesday, eliminating France's 30th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

Another seed to tumble early Wednesday was the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. The out-of-sorts 12th seed was beaten 6-1, 6-2 in little more than an hour by Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion, booked her place in the third round with a straight sets win over compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam.

The 17th seed progressed with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory in 1hr 40min, and will now face either 13th seed Alison Riske or Ann Li, who meet in an all-US second round clash later Wednesday.

This year's women's draw in New York is more open than ever following a slew of withdrawals by top players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World number one Ashleigh Barty, second-ranked Simona Halep and defending champion Bianca Andreescu all elected to skip the tournament.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia France New York Belgium Belarus Czech Republic Women 2016 All Best Top Wimbledon US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

10 minutes ago

No Brexit deal without fisheries: EU negotiator

2 minutes ago

EU denounces 'despicable and cowardly' poisoning o ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi positive for Co ..

2 minutes ago

US says Lebanese government must pursue 'real chan ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson says Russia must 'explain' Navalny po ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.