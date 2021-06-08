UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kvitova Sees 'good Chance' Of Making Wimbledon

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:31 PM

Kvitova sees 'good chance' of making Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Tuesday she could see a "good chance" of recovering from an ankle injury in time for the London Grand Slam

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Tuesday she could see a "good chance" of recovering from an ankle injury in time for the London Grand Slam.

The world number 12 pulled out of the French Open last week after tearing a ligament in her left ankle in a freak accident as she walked out of a tv studio in Paris.

"There's a good chance I'll recover in time for Wimbledon," Kvitova told the iSport.cz sports news site.

"I probably won't manage the Berlin tournament starting on Monday. But we are also looking at Bad Homburg, a new tournament in Germany, and that's fifty-fifty." The maiden edition of the grass court tournament in central Germany takes place between June 20-26. Wimbledon starts on June 28.

Kvitova has had little luck with injuries during her career, having missed five months after being injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016.

The 31-year-old Wimbledon champion from 2011 and 2014 said she had taken off her ankle brace on Monday and was ready to resume light training on Wednesday.

Last year, the All England Club remained closed over the coronavirus pandemic.

"That was a real upset. I remember I shed a tear or two," said Kvitova.

"I can't imagine not playing Wimbledon for three years. I think I'll make it, that's why I also withdrew from Paris, I was being careful.""I remember 2009 when I played with an injured right ankle in Paris and it ended really badly, it took me a long time to recover. So I didn't want to run the risk," she added.

"It will be a different Wimbledon this year, because we'll be staying in a hotel in the centre, 45 minutes from the courts. We'll be in a bubble again. But there will be an audience, which is good."

Related Topics

Accident Injured Attack World Sports Hotel Germany London Paris Berlin SITE June 2016 TV All From Lucky Cement Limited Court Wimbledon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitch awards &#039;A&#039; rating to Ras Al Khaima ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Does Not Want Emergency of New Problems in ..

5 minutes ago

Pushkin Marathon Unified Thousands in Universal Va ..

5 minutes ago

Confident Foden hopes to recreate 'Gazza' magic at ..

5 minutes ago

10 killed as hospital torched in DR Congo fighting ..

5 minutes ago

Dutch sensation Van der Poel doubles up on Tour de ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.