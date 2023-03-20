UrduPoint.com

KWFC Wins Super Football Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2023

KWFC wins super football cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The final match of Karachi Super Women Football Cup 2023 was played at Ansar Union Football Stadium Korangi under Marta Women Football Club in which Karachi Women Football Club beat Hazara academy by 1-0 and won the final.

Yusra of the winning team scored the only goal in the 15th minute of the first half. Both teams performed well.

Football fans in the stadium encouraged the players with great enthusiasm.

Eight teams participated in the tournament. Zainab, the goalkeeper of Karachi Women's Football Club, won the award for the best goalkeeper.

The player of the tournament was Faiza Batul of Hazara Academy.

