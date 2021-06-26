UrduPoint.com
Kylian Mbappe's Younger Brother Joins PSG

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:24 AM

While speculation still surrounds the future of French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-German, the club announced on Friday that his younger brother, Ethan, had signed a youth contract with them

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :While speculation still surrounds the future of French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-German, the club announced on Friday that his younger brother, Ethan, had signed a youth contract with them.

Ethan Mbappe, 15, has signed a three-year contract which will keep him with the club until 2024.

Kylian Mbappe, who is currently with France at Euro 2020, is under contract until June 2022.

However, media reports in France claim that the 22-year-old is looking to leave the club with both Liverpool and Real Madrid reported to be interested in signing him.

More Stories From Sports

