Open Menu

Kyorugi Event Of Asian Taekwondo Open C'ship Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Kyorugi event of Asian Taekwondo Open C'ship kicks off

A total of six different weight category competitions were held on the first day of the Kyorugi event during the ongoing 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A total of six different weight category competitions were held on the first day of the Kyorugi event during the ongoing 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

In the men's -68 kg final, Croatia's Leon Glasnovic defeated Afghanistan's Zain Hikmatullah to win the Gold medal.

Bexultan Mussa Khan of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal while Elder Birimbay of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze.

In the men's-74 category final, Uzbekistan's Najmiddin Kosimkhojiev defeated Afghanistan's Omid Sahak 2-0 to win the gold medal, Jordan's Muhammad Othman won the bronze and Mahmood Khan of Pakistan won the fourth bronze.

In 87- Pakistan's Ikhtisham-ul-Haq defeated world ranking number 13 Michael Rodriguez of America 2-0 to win the gold medal, Kazakhstan's Nurbul Yersaiynov won bronze and Pakistan's Mohammad Adnan got the fourth bronze.

In the women's -49 category final, Indonesia's Ni Kadek Heni won the gold medal by defeating Nepal's Anjali Tamang 2-1 after an exciting contest, while Afghanistan's Zarghana Noori won the bronze. Pakistan’s Sheeza Jawad won the fourth bronze.

In the final of the women's -57 category, Mariya Sevostyanova of Kazakhstan defeated Noor Rehman of Pakistan 2-0, Sabira Bibi of Pakistan won the bronze and AraLiym of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze medal.

In women's 73-kg, Lauren Williams of Great Britain defeated her compatriot Emily Sutherland 2-0 and won the gold medal.

Pakistan's Bushra Zuberi won bronze medal while against Kazakhstan's Diana Absenova, she won the gold medal by winning 2-0.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Sports Leon Uzbekistan Indonesia Kazakhstan Croatia Nepal Women Gold Bronze Event Asia Weight

Recent Stories

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

12 minutes ago
 ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled fo ..

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

4 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

54 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punj ..

Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punjab

56 seconds ago
 PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

57 seconds ago
 CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to e ..

CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to evacuation of illegal foreigner ..

59 seconds ago
Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to re ..

Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to rest

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-f ..

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-final bid

38 seconds ago
 Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular D ..

Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular Display of Pakistani Culture

39 seconds ago
 Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour ..

Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour young Pakistani innovators

26 seconds ago
 FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

41 seconds ago
 SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu Univer ..

SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu University of Turkey

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports