URUMQI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese national team player Kyranbek Makan has signed for Shanghai Sharks, ending a glorious 11-year run with Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Meanwhie, Xiralijan Muhtar, also a member of the Chinese national squad, announced his move to Nanjing Monkey Kings.

The 28-year-old Kyranbek has reached an agreement on a 3-year contract with Shanghai, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Co. confirmed. "It's not been an easy decision of leaving my hometown club which brings bittersweet feeling," said Kyranbek.

"But now, it turns to a new chapter of my career and I'll fight for Shanghai."Xiralijan, 29, is widely regarded as one of the greatest outside shooters in the CBA.