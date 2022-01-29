UrduPoint.com

Kyrgios And Kokkinakis Win Australian Open Men's Doubles

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis win Australian Open men's doubles

Australian bad boys Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday, beating compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell on Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian bad boys Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday, beating compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair, especially Kyrgios, had come in for plenty of criticism for their antics during their run to the final.

Nicknamed "Special K", they had been involved in altercations with opponents, had whipped up their boorish home fans into a frenzy, argued with umpires, smashed racquets and made obscene gestures.

But the dynamic duo, who have been friends since they were nine years old, were too strong in a clash of unseeded pairs, winning 7-6, 6-4 in 1hr 35min.

"Nick I love you brother, I can honestly say we didn't expect to come close to this," said Kokkinakis at the trophy presentation.

"It's been a dream come true," replied Kyrgios. "I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else than you."

Related Topics

Australian Open Love

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks raising Kashmir issue at int'l ..

AJK President seeks raising Kashmir issue at int'l level

42 seconds ago
 Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Cast ..

Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Castres

43 seconds ago
 Suter wins Garmisch downhill in final Olympic tune ..

Suter wins Garmisch downhill in final Olympic tune-up

46 seconds ago
 APC on Kashmir in Islamabad on Jan 30

APC on Kashmir in Islamabad on Jan 30

48 seconds ago
 McGregor mistakes see Rangers held to Ross County ..

McGregor mistakes see Rangers held to Ross County draw

7 minutes ago
 Harding leads McIlroy in Dubai

Harding leads McIlroy in Dubai

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>