UrduPoint.com

Kyrgios Appears In Australian Court On Assault Charge

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Kyrgios appears in Australian court on assault charge

Canberra, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Tennis star Nick Kyrgios appeared in a Canberra court on Friday, where he will try to have an assault charge against him dismissed on mental health grounds.

The Wimbledon finalist hobbled into the court building with a pair of crutches and a brace on his knee after suffering a "gruesome" injury that sidelined him at last month's Australian Open.

Kyrgios arrived for the hearing flanked by his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, an interior designer, and his mother Norlaila.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who is currently ranked 20th in the world, did not speak to reporters on his way into the building.

The incident, alleged to have taken place in December 2021, has not been detailed, but national broadcaster ABC has reported that it involved his former girlfriend.

Lawyers for Kyrgios have previously indicated that he would seek to have the charge, one count of common assault, dismissed on mental health grounds.

The case was adjourned in October, as Kyrgios prepared to play the Japan Open, so experts could prepare mental health reports for the court.

"There's only so much I can control and I'm taking all the steps and dealing with that off the court," Kyrgios said from Tokyo at the time.

Canberra-born Kyrgios, known for his mercurial talent and on-court outbursts, has spoken publicly about his battles with depression and the pressures of global tennis fame.

Related Topics

Hearing Tennis World Canberra Tokyo Japan Turkish Lira October December Australian Open All From Court Wimbledon Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

1 hour ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

10 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

11 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.