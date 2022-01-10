UrduPoint.com

Kyrgios Positive For Covid Ahead Of Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 10, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Nick Kyrgios said Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, casting major doubt over whether he can play at next week's Australian Open.

The Australian star was due to play his first match of the season at the Sydney Classic but pulled out just hours before his evening clash with Italian Fabio Fognini.

