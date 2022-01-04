UrduPoint.com

Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Melbourne Event With Asthma

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2022 | 12:41 PM

Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

Mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios's Australian Open plans were derailed Tuesday when he withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set tournament, saying he was unwell but had been cleared of having Covid

Melbourne, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios's Australian Open plans were derailed Tuesday when he withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set tournament, saying he was unwell but had been cleared of having Covid.

The 26-year-old crowd-pleaser, widely seen as Australia's best player despite his world ranking slipping to 93, was due to start his season on Rod Laver Arena against Slovak Alex Molcan in a night session.

"I'm really sorry that I've had to pull out from this Melbourne Summer Set event," he said.

"I have been feeling run down and unwell for four days. I have had several Covid tests over the last few days which all came back negative.

"I don't feel 100 percent so I need to take this week to be ready for Sydney (Classic) next week." Tournament organisers said he had asthma.

Kyrgios has not played since the Laver Cup in late September, citing a knee injury, with his comeback now scheduled for the Sydney Classic from January 9.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

Related Topics

World Australia Melbourne Sydney January September Australian Open Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS ..

Two drones shot down targeting Iraq base: anti-IS coalition

18 seconds ago
 Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

Landslide in Southwestern China Kills 5

20 seconds ago
 S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

S. Africa parliament fire contained: firefighters

21 seconds ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

18 minutes ago
 Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over P ..

Haitian Judge Releases 4 Policemen Arrested Over President's Assassination - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

ASI martyred in KPT road mishap laid to rest

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.