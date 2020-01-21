UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgios Shines For Australia After Bushfire Disaster

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:01 PM

Kyrgios shines for Australia after bushfire disaster

Australia's Nick Kyrgios put his country's bushfire disaster behind him and gave home fans something to cheer about with a first-round win at the Australian Open Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Australia's Nick Kyrgios put his country's bushfire disaster behind him and gave home fans something to cheer about with a first-round win at the Australian Open Tuesday.

Long a polarising figure for his on-court antics, the enigmatic 24-year-old has won new fans for his efforts to mobilise support for victims of the deadly blazes, and he was welcomed onto Melbourne Arena by huge roars.

He thrived in the atmosphere, grinding down Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/1).

"I was just really excited to get out here. Obviously a pretty emotional couple of months for all of us, so I just wanted to come out and put on a good performance," said the Australian, who has never gone beyond the last eight at a Major.

"This is my favourite court in the world... I feel super comfortable. You guys are the best. I feel the support." Kyrgios said ahead of the tournament he was finding it hard to concentrate on his home Grand Slam after the emotions sparked by the fires that have devastated huge tracts of Australia.

But he rose to the challenge and the 23rd seed did so in largely drama-free fashion, keeping himself calm for most of the match.

The pair were locked at 2-2 before Kyrgios claimed a first break and then motored through his next service game, dropping one point on Sonego's next serve to open a 5-2 lead before sealing the set.

They were inseparable in the second set as the lights on Melbourne Arena briefly went out, with coachless Kyrgios heard saying: "You know how hard it is to block that out, it's impossible." But with ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt watching from his box, he came through a tense tie-breaker to go two sets ahead.

Displaying all his tricks, including some trademark "tweeners", Kyrgios closed out the match in another testing tiebreaker as the crowd went wild, with a second round clash looming against either France's Gilles Simon or Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.

With Kyrgios not facing a single break point, television commentator John McEnroe lavished praise on his booming serve.

"He has actually got one of the best serves I've ever seen," said the tennis legend. "Top 10, ever. He has got pop. He can do anything with it."

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia France Melbourne Lead Uruguay Australian Open TV All From Best Top Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

2 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

31 seconds ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

33 seconds ago

7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

34 seconds ago

US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide N ..

38 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.