La Liga Hoping To Start Next Season On September 12, Says Tebas

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

La Liga hoping to start next season on September 12, says Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Friday that the league is hoping the 2020/21 season can start on September 12

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Friday that the league is hoping the 2020/21 season can start on September 12.

The current campaign is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, although La Liga is targeting a return on June 11 with the Seville derby between Real Betis and Sevilla.

There are still 11 rounds of matches in the Spanish top flight to be played this term.

"The important thing will be to know the end date of the 2019-20 season," Tebas told Marca. "The next one will start on September 12.

"God willing, we will restart on June 11. We are waiting for Madrid and Barcelona to move onto phase two (of easing of lockdown rules).

" The Spanish government last week gave La Liga the green light to resume from June 8.

Tebas also said that television viewers would be able to choose whether to watch matches, which will all be played behind closed doors, with virtual sound effects added.

The German Bundesliga has already played three matchdays following its restart earlier this month, while the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A are also set to return in mid-June.

But the top-flight seasons in France, Belgium and the Netherlands have all been ended.

Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table when La Liga was halted in March.

