La Liga Opens With Stalemate Between Eibar And Celta

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

La Liga opens with stalemate between Eibar and Celta

La Liga kicked off its 2020/21 season with a goalless draw between Eibar and Celta Vigo on Saturday

Still without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spain's top flight got off to a slow start at Ipurua, where Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off in the 87th minute.

Celta's Nolito and Emre Mor were both denied in the first half while Pedro Leon and Brais Mendez had good chances for Eibar before Diop picked up a second yellow card for a late slide.

But there was no separating two teams that both finished in the bottom half last season and whose main focus will be on survival again this term.

Reigning champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are all sitting out La Liga's opening weekend after they were given extra time off following last season's European competitions.

Lionel Messi was due to play in a friendly for Barca against Gimnastic Tarragona later on Saturday in what would be the Argentinian's first appearance since his failed attempt to leave the club.

