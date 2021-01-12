UrduPoint.com
La Liga Strugglers Huesca, Alaves Sack Coaches

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:49 PM

La Liga's bottom side Huesca dismissed coach Michel Sanchez on Tuesday after a run of just one win in 18 games, while Alaves sacked Pablo Machin with the club barely above the relegation zone

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :La Liga's bottom side Huesca dismissed coach Michel Sanchez on Tuesday after a run of just one win in 18 games, while Alaves sacked Pablo Machin with the club barely above the relegation zone.

Huesca have lost four of their last five matches to fall six points adrift of safety following their promotion to Spain's top division for just the second time.

Alaves parted ways with Machin following a poor series of results to leave the club in 16th place and only two points clear of the bottom three.

Machin oversaw a 2-1 victory over champions Real Madrid in November, but his team has won just once in seven games since and only four times in the league all season.

The former Sevilla and Espanyol boss had been lined up to take over at Qingdao Huanghai in China in July but pulled out for personal reasons, reportedly after one of his relatives contracted Covid-19.

Alaves appointed Abelardo Fernandez as Machin's successor, the ex-Spain international returning to the club he coached from 2017 to 2019.

