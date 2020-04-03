La Liga urges Spanish clubs to furlough staff to 'guarantee recovery'

La Liga urged its football clubs on Friday to furlough their staff to limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis and admitted an agreement with the Spanish Players' Union (AFE) over how to cover losses remains "very far away".

Furloughed employees in Spain can claim up to 70 percent of their original salary, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Alaves and Espanyol already using the government scheme to ease the financial strain as a result of the halt to the season.

In a statement, La Liga "urged affiliated clubs to initiate ERTEs (furloughs) due to force majeure authorised by the Government as an exceptional mechanism to reduce working hours avoid and mitigate the negative impact that COVID-19 is producing in the sector, and thus be able to guarantee their subsequent recovery".

Yet the economic damage felt by clubs will be significant even if the season is completed and La Liga remains in discussions with AFE over to what extent players' wages should be affected.