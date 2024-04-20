Open Menu

La Rochelle Follow Champions Cup Flop With Castres Top 14 Loss

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:12 PM

La Rochelle follow Champions Cup flop with Castres Top 14 loss

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle were beaten 25-24 at Castres in the French Top 14 on Saturday a week after being knocked out of the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle were beaten 25-24 at Castres in the French Top 14 on Saturday a week after being knocked out of the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The two-time Champions Cup winners were hammered by Leinster last Saturday but move up to fourth in the French table thanks to the bonus point with five rounds of the regular season to play.

Young winger Nathanael Hulleu crossed twice in eight minutes for the home side, who move up to sixth place, the final play-off spot, with their first win in five games.

Former New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow was missing for O'Gara's side after suffering a head knock against Leinster.

Despite Kerr-Barlow's absence La Rochelle led 14-13 at the break thanks to an impressive solo try from Samoa centre UJ Seuteni.

Hulleu's double in the final 15 minutes swung the game in Castres' favour as the 23-year-old took his try tally to nine for the season.

Elsewhere, leaders Stade Francais needed an 81st minute try from No 8 Giovanni Habel-Kueffner to beat Bayonne 28-24.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Oyonnax moved nearer to relegation losing 43-13 at home to third-placed Racing 92, thanks to 18 points from South African full-back Tristan Tedder.

The Springboks' two-time Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi was missing with an ankle injury for Racing in the week he was named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024.

Australian fly-half Jake McIntyre scored 19 points as Perpignan moved closer to safety hammering Lyon 51-20.

Later, second-placed Toulouse are without Antoine Dupont as they face Toulon at Marseille's Velodrome with the scrum-half again away with France's sevens set-up before this summer's Olympic Games.

On Sunday, Bordeaux-Begles host Clermont a week on from their heartbreaking one-point Champions Cup loss to Harlequins.

Related Topics

World France Young Perpignan Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Marseille Lyon Samoa Turkish Lira Sunday Olympics From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

2 minutes ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

6 minutes ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

6 minutes ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

6 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

6 minutes ago
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

6 minutes ago
 Former world number one and two-time major winner ..

Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue ..

AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal

6 minutes ago
 Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rouen WTA results

Tennis: Rouen WTA results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports