UrduPoint.com

La Rochelle Thrash Struggling Toulon In Top 14

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

La Rochelle thrash struggling Toulon in Top 14

La Rochelle, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Fly-half Ihaia West scored two tries as La Rochelle thumped Toulon 39-6 on Sunday to leave their opponents languishing second-bottom in the Top 14 table.

Home side La Rochelle, last year's losing finalists, made it three straight wins after their own poor start to the season to move into the top six.

Three-time European champions Toulon occupy the relegation play-off spot after winning just two of their opening eight games.

"The table, you have to look at it. If I look at it, it gives me a headache, but I look at it," admitted under-pressure Toulon coach Patrice Collazo.

"Tonight it's hard, but the results are there, we are 13th."West was the star for La Rochelle, who also lost the 2020-21 European Champions Cup final to Toulouse.

The New Zealander grabbed the first two of his team's five tries and kicked four conversions and two penalties in a 24-point individual haul.

Related Topics

Poor Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Sunday Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2021

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vacc ..

UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

7 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup match

8 hours ago
 564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Muni ..

564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in September

8 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit kicks off

Aqdar World Summit kicks off

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.