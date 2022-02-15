UrduPoint.com

Laboratory In Stockholm Promised To Check Valieva's Doping Test By End-January - RUSADA

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Laboratory in Stockholm Promised to Check Valieva's Doping Test by End-January - RUSADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The laboratory in Stockholm, despite the problems with the increase in the coronavirus incidence among the staff and the quarantine rules, announced its intention to provide the results of the doping test of figure skater Kamila Valieva by end-January, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said in a statement.

It also noted that in January, the laboratory had informed RUSADA that the analysis for Valieva would be performed on a priority basis, while still providing an opinion on an adverse analysis result only on February 7.

The International Doping Testing Agency (ITA) previously reported that Valieva's doping test dated December 25, 2021, revealed WADA-banned substance trimetazidine. RUSADA imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva, after the athlete's appeal on February 9, it was lifted. The IOC, WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed a protest with CAS. On Monday, the court rejected the appeals and allowed Valieva to compete in the Olympics.

