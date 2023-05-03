Labour Day Sports Festival concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Three-day Labour Day sports Festival concluded amidst a colourful event wherein hundreds of local labourers including office-bearers of the District Charsadda Mutahida Shopkeepers Federation were gathered at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

At the opening ceremony which was held on Monday, a large number of labourers from different sections including Mechanics of Motorcycles, Chinchi, motorcars, and local vendors eagerly participated in different Games comprising Races, Tug of War, Cricket, and Musical chairs.

The Festival was organized jointly by District Sports Officer (DSO) Tahseen Ullah Khan and the District Administration of Charsadda. Tahseen Ullah Khan told APP that four teams each took part in the Cricket, Tug of War, Races and Musical Chairs with great enthusiasm witnessed.

He said Deputy Commissioner (DC) and DG Sports KP had extended their full support in holding the Festival.

On the final day, the prize distribution ceremony and closing ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Uzair Khan, followed by the National Anthem. In the final of the Tug of War the team of Hakeem Ullah Fouji XI defeated Syed Saleh Shah XI Tangai by 2-1. Hakeem Ullah defeated Tehsil XI by 2-0 while Syed Saleh Shah XI recorded a victory against Tangai XI by 2-1 in a tough fight.

In the Races final Yasir Ali in the Senior and Abdur Rahman in the Junior categories recorded victories in the 100m race, followed by Umair in the Senior and Umair in the Junior categories and Sadiq Khan in the Senior and Muhammad Ali in the Junior categories recorded second and third position respectively.

In the Musical Chair, Muhammad Ali took the first position, followed by Mursaleen Khan, Muhammad Naeem and Abdul Hurara.

In the cricket final Hakeem Ullah Fouji XI recorded victory against Syed Saleh Shah XI in the grand final after defeating their respective rivals Tangi XI and Shabqadar XI in the semi-finals. Hakeem Ullah Fouji won the toss and invited Syed Saleh Shah XI to bat first.

Syed Saleh Shah XI Charsadda Bazar scored 61 runs for the loss of six wickets after playing ten overs. In reply, Hakeem Ullah Fouji XI chased the target in five overs for the loss of one wicket and thus won the match.

At the end of the Festival, President District Charsadda Mutahida Shopkeepers and Muttahida Misstery and Spare Parts Association Hakeem Ullah, Syed Salah Shah, General Secretary Sheeraz Khan, Shehzad Khan, Zahid Khan, Muzamil Shah, Mursaleen Shah, Hasnaf and District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahseen Ullah distributed trophies and cash prizes among the position holders.