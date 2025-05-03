- Home
Labourer’s Daughter Maryam Batool To Represent Pakistan In Malaysia U-17 Athletics Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 03, 2025 | 10:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A proud moment for Muzaffargarh,as Maryam Batool, the talented daughter of a hardworking female laborer from a local industrial unit has been selected to represent Pakistan in the upcoming Under-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Malaysia.
Maryam rose to prominence through the Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Khelta Punjab” initiative,which gave her the opportunity to showcase her athletic skills. After shining in competitions across the province and at the national level, Maryam has now earned her place on the international stage.
Expressing her gratitude, Maryam said, “I thank Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz for launching the ‘Khelta Punjab’ program.It gave a girl from a remote riverine area the platform to prove her talent. Without it, I would have remained in the shadows.
Her mother,who works in a factory to support the family, shared her pride and emotions while talking to the media. “I am a laborer from a riverine area, raising my children through hard work. Talent is no one’s inheritance — my daughter proved her potential by securing first position in provincial and national games.”
She appealed to CM Maryam Nawaz for further support and sponsorship for her daughter.“If given more opportunities,Maryam can make Pakistan proud on the global stage,”she said.
However, Maryam’s mother also expressed disappointment at the lack of local recognition. “Despite my daughter bringing honor to the city and district, no encouragement or support has come from the district administration, especially the Deputy Commissioner or the sports Department,” she added.
