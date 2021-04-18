UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labuschagne Heroics Help Queensland Seal Shield Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Labuschagne heroics help Queensland seal Shield title

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A dominant Queensland thrashed New South Wales by an innings and 33 runs to win the Sheffield Shield final Sunday on the back of Test star Marnus Labuschagne's high-class 192.

Having bowled the Blues out for 143 on day one at Allan Border Field, with Michael Neser grabbing 5-27, the Bulls responded with an ominous 389.

Player-of-the-match Labuschagne led the charge against a quality NSW attack boasting Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, smacking 21 boundaries in his 353-ball knock.

With NSW on the back foot, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett and Brendan Dogget each took three wickets to skittle them for 213 in their second innings and seal the win on day four.

Daniel Hughes top-scored with 40.

It was Queensland's ninth Shield title and second in four seasons.

"We've got an excellent dynamic (in the team)," said skipper Usman Khawaja.

"It wasn't a very easy wicket on the first day, it was hard to drive, but you still have to execute, and our bowlers did it beautifully.

"They did exactly what I asked of them and it put plenty of pressure on the Blues boys."

Related Topics

Attack Lyon Sheffield Mitchell Hughes Wales Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

9 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

10 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

10 hours ago

10 more areas under smart lockdown in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.