Labuschagne makes 200, Smith not out 189 as Australia pummel West Indies

Perth, Australia, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Marnus Labuschagne powered to a double century and a chanceless Steve Smith was close to joining him after moving alongside Donald Bradman with a 29th Test ton Thursday as Australia piled on the pain for the West Indies in the first Test.

They reached tea on day two at Perth Stadium at a commanding 568-3, with Smith not out 189 and Travis Head unbeaten on 80 after upping the tempo when he came in ahead of a potential declaration before stumps.

Labuschagne was the only wicket to fall on a demoralising day for the outclassed West Indies bowlers, who were lacklustre with few clear-cut chances created.

After resuming on 154, he was out just before lunch for 204 to end a mammoth 350-ball knock, caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva after getting an edge from Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling.

It was the focused Labuschagne's second-highest score after his 215 against New Zealand in Sydney in 2020, with his departure ending a high-class, 251-run stand with Smith.

A masterful Smith has reverted to a more orthodox batting style, which saw him score 94 and an unbeaten 80 in Australia's recent one-day series against England, and he never looked troubled.

He swept to his 29th century off 194 balls to equal the feat of legendary Australian Bradman, who only played 52 Tests to Smith's 88.

Smith is now joint 14th on the all-time list, with his next target the 30 of fellow Australian Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose son Tagenarine is making his debut for the West Indies in Perth.

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 51 centuries remains the benchmark.

Head had an impressive one-day series against England and he brought that form to Perth, racing to a ninth Test half-century at almost a run a ball with a century in his sights.

Australia began Thursday on 293-2 after dominating the opening day of the first Test between the sides in nearly seven years, with David Warner (5) and Usman Khawaja (65) the only wickets to fall.

The West Indies were desperate for an early breakthrough but, on an overcast day with good batting conditions, Smith hit a boundary off Kemar Roach's opening over to signal his intent.

Labuschagne was lucky to escape after top-edging a pull shot off Jason Holder on 175, with shouts of "catch it" going up, but the ball fell harmlessly in mid-wicket.

He then had a big let-off on 196 when Da Silva spilled a chance from the spin of Roston Chase.

Labuschagne was otherwise in charge and reached 200 with a boundary off Jayden Seales before a lapse in concentration cost him his wicket just before lunch, looking devastated as he left the field.

It ended a patient innings of 350 balls, with 20 fours and one six.