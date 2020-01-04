UrduPoint.com
Labuschagne Reaches Double Century In Sydney Test

Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Labuschagne reaches double century in Sydney Test

Sydney, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Marnus Labuschagne reached a double century to inflict more pain on New Zealand in the third Sydney Test on Saturday.

The rock-solid number three sweated on 199 for 20 minutes before he thick edged Colin de Grandhomme through the vacant slips to the ropes to bring up his double ton.

It came off 346 balls and eclipsed his previous Test record of 185 against Pakistan in Brisbane last November.

Labuschagne was Test cricket's leading run-getter last year with 1,104 runs and is carrying on where he left off in 2019.

Australia pushed their total to 403 for five with his double century.

