Labuschagne Stars As Australia All Out For 416 Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Labuschagne stars as Australia all out for 416 against New Zealand

Marnus Labuschagne's 143 set Australia up for a challenging total of 416 as they were all out on the stroke of tea against New Zealand in the day-night first Test on Friday

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Marnus Labuschagne's 143 set Australia up for a challenging total of 416 as they were all out on the stroke of tea against New Zealand in the day-night first Test on Friday.

In stifling heat, the home team kept the Kiwis in the field for just a few minutes shy of five full sessions, with the last wicket falling in the final over before the break on day two.

It was slow going for much of the session before tea, with just 26 runs in the first hour as Australia looked to punish New Zealand by keeping them in the field after winning the toss and electing to bat, with the intention of bowling at the visitors in the final session under lights.

Just when it seemed Australia were destined for to score around 500, New Zealand gained some welcome relief when they claimed the last three wickets for just eight runs, with pacemen Tim Southee and Neil Wagner each finishing with four wickets.

In blisteringly hot conditions, and down a fast bowler due to debutant Lockie Ferguson's right calf injury, the visitors toiled away manfully as the mercury again climbed towards 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and a bushfire broke out adjacent to the ground.

The Australian innings was anchored by Labuschagne, who looked set for his third successive innings over 150 when he was bowled by the determined Wagner(4-92).

