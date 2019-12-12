Labuschange notches third Test century

Rising Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne posted his third successive Test century on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Perth Stadium on Thursday

The leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year, the 25-year-old passed the 1,000 run mark in Test cricket en route to triple figures.

Called up for the Ashes Tests against England after Steve Smith was injured, Labuschagne posted his first two Test centuries in his previous two Tests against Pakistan.

He reached his third hundred in style, lofting spinner Mitchell Santner straight down the ground for six to move from 95 to 101.

It was just the second six of his Test career and he reached the milestone in 166 balls.