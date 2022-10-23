UrduPoint.com

Lacazette Winner Gives Blanc First Win As Lyon Coach

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Alexandre Lacazette's late goal handed Laurent Blanc his first victory as Lyon coach on Saturday as his new club beat Montpellier 2-1 to end a six-match winless run in Ligue 1.

The former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss took charge earlier this month after Dutchman Peter Bosz was sacked following a dismal start to the season.

Houssem Aouar, who was little used under Bosz this term, put Lyon ahead on 33 minutes with his first goal of the season in Montpellier.

Elye Wahi's superb overhead kick brought the hosts level on 70 minutes before both teams were reduced to 10 men when a clash between Stephy Mavididi and Sinaly Diomande resulted in a pair of red cards.

Lacazette had the final say as he struck the winner in the 90th minute to halt Lyon's wretched series of results.

Lyon had lost 3-2 at Rennes in Blanc's first game at the helm last weekend.

Marseille, who have slipped from second in the table to fourth after back-to-back defeats in the last fortnight, suffered a third straight loss, this time to Lens, whose victory saw them jump a place into second in the table five points off PSG.

David Pereira Da Costa scored the winning goal for Lens in the 78th minute, hitting the net after a deflection off Marseille defender Leo Balerdi.

Surprise package Lorient, who now sit third, visit Troyes on Sunday. They are six points behind PSG after Kylian Mbappe scored twice and set up Lionel Messi for the other goal in Friday's 3-0 win at Ajaccio.

