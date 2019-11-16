UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Funds, Hockey Suffering: PHF Chief

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig. (R) Sajjad Khokhar said due to lack of funds, Pakistan hockey team could not participate in other international tournaments, including the Hockey League, against the Netherlands in the Olympic qualifying round

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig. (R) Sajjad Khokhar said due to lack of funds, Pakistan hockey team could not participate in other international tournaments, including the Hockey League, against the Netherlands in the Olympic qualifying round.

Talking to media on the final day of the Peshawar 33rd National Games, he said PHF was striving to improve national hockey and the National Hockey League would be launched soon across the country. "We will be carrying all four provinces together with good results," he concluded.

