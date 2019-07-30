Lack of quality backup players matter of concern: Aqeel Khan

Top national player Aqeel Khan has expressed the concern at lack of quality backup players in Pakistan tennis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Top national player Aqeel Khan has expressed the concern at lack of quality backup players in Pakistan tennis.

"It is a matter of concern that no player has been produced in the country in the last 20 years, who could replace me or Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi," he said in a Geo Super programme.

"This question has been circulating in Pakistan tennis for the last 20 years as who will be representing Pakistan (at international events) after Aqeel and Aisam. Now, when these 20 years have passed and we both will be able to play only for next one or one-and-a-half-year. Then what will happen (after us)?" he wondered.

The 39-year-old-said that it was a big question mark for the upcoming players as well as for Pakistan Tennis Federation as who would be playing for Pakistan in Davis Cup matches after him and Aisam-ul-Haq.

"In these 20 years, some top quality players should have been produced to represent the country at the international level.

"Suppose if I'm not available or Aisam is also not around due to some reasons then what will happen as we don't have backup players," said Aqeel, who is part of national team's Davis Cup tie against India.

Besides him Aisam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abid Mushtaq, Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza are part of the Pakistan Davis outfit.

The tie is scheduled be played at the grass courts of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on September 14 and 15. This is the same venue where ties against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand were played in 2017 and 2018. The winner of the Asia/Oceania Group-I tie will advance to the World Group Qualifiers.

Last time, the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India was played in Mumbai in 2006, which the latter won by 3-2. Before that, the two teams played at a neutral venue in Malaysia in 1973.