Lack Of Resources Hurting Archery: National Archer

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

Lack of resources hurting archery: National archer

Pakistani national archer Aqsa Ali believes there was tremendous talent of archery in the country but lack of resources was hurting the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistani national archer Aqsa Ali believes there was tremendous talent of archery in the country but lack of resources was hurting the game.

"Holding more sports competitions at the grassroots level was the need of the hour and essential for the development of sports in the country.

Educational institutions can also play a vital role in the growth of sports by holding competitions to dig-out the talented players from the grass-roots level," she told APP.

She said sports competitions should be organized regularly in educational institutions which would bring out the young budding talent to fore.

"Then the federations should play their role in harnessing this talent," she said.

To a question, she said the game of archery was a centuries old Islamic game and people were playing it with great zeal and enthusiasm.

"Women athletes are taking keen interest in the game of archery and were increasingly participating in the competitions being played at university level," she said.

