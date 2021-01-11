‘Lack of training caused us defeat in New Zealand tour,’ says Misbah Ul Haq

(@fidahassanain)

The Head Coach says that Babar Azam fell injured during the training session before the matches could start was the another reason of defeat in the tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan Head Coach Misbahul Haq said that lack of training for undergoing strict isolation rules in New Zealand was the major reason of their defeat.

Misbahul Haq said that skipper and star batsman Babar Azam fell injured and his absence was another reason of their disappointing performance during the New Zealand tour.

Pakistan Team underwent 18 to 19 days under strict isolation and failed to train before the matches against New Zealand. Pakistan lost three-match T20I series, 2-1, and were also clean swept, 2-0, in the Test matches against the home side.

The Head Coach said: “ The injury of Babar Azam is a big issue for us. It was a big loss for us, especially in Test cricket. This was a setback that made us down morally as well as on the field,”.

“We should accept that the opposition were beter than us in all three departments,” he further said, pointing out that they had been played good cricket for past couple of years.

They said that they tried out best on the field during the series but unfortunately results did not go their way, he further said.