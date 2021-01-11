UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Lack Of Training Caused Us Defeat In New Zealand Tour,’ Says Misbah Ul Haq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:04 PM

‘Lack of training caused us defeat in New Zealand tour,’ says Misbah Ul Haq

The Head Coach says that Babar Azam fell injured during the training session before the matches could start was the another reason of defeat in the tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan Head Coach Misbahul Haq said that lack of training for undergoing strict isolation rules in New Zealand was the major reason of their defeat.

Misbahul Haq said that skipper and star batsman Babar Azam fell injured and his absence was another reason of their disappointing performance during the New Zealand tour.

Pakistan Team underwent 18 to 19 days under strict isolation and failed to train before the matches against New Zealand. Pakistan lost three-match T20I series, 2-1, and were also clean swept, 2-0, in the Test matches against the home side.

The Head Coach said: “ The injury of Babar Azam is a big issue for us. It was a big loss for us, especially in Test cricket. This was a setback that made us down morally as well as on the field,”.

“We should accept that the opposition were beter than us in all three departments,” he further said, pointing out that they had been played good cricket for past couple of years.

They said that they tried out best on the field during the series but unfortunately results did not go their way, he further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Babar Azam All Best Coach Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gorbachev Says Trust Between Leading Powers Is Sha ..

10 minutes ago

Five criminals arrested, drug seized

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council invites women to register for ..

17 minutes ago

Gear up Lahore for the exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk co ..

21 minutes ago

ECOWAS to Observe Political Situation in Post-Coup ..

11 minutes ago

Some 100 Indian Officers to Leave for Russia in Ja ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.