Ladies National Tennis Tournament from Wednesday

An exclusive National Tennis Tournament for women, being organized by Subh-e-Nau will commence from Wednesday at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):An exclusive National Tennis Tournament for women, being organized by Subh-e-Nau will commence from Wednesday at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex Islamabad.

"Women tennis players from across the country will showcase their skills at in the five-day event," Chairperson Subh-e-Nau, Shahida Kausar said in a statement.

The tournament sponsored by 'Eighteen', one of Pakistan's residential Project, aims to highlight the importance of women sports.

In her statement on Wednesday, Shahida said that the tournament was an exclusive event, aimed at the promotion of female tennis players in the country.

"As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, 'Eighteen' is empowering women in sports by uplifting female tennis players," she said.

Giving details about the tournament, Shahida said that tournament would be played on newly developed Hard Courts of PTF Tennis Courts.

"There will be six different categories which will include Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10. The prize money will be 2 hundred thousand while outstation players will be given daily allowances as well.

"Junior players will also receive economy class train fares as per Pakistan Tennis Federation rules", Shahida added.