Ladies National Tennis tourney rescheduled

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament has been delayed for a week due to expected rains on the previously announced dates of the event.

Subh-e-Nau, the event organizers said in a statement on Monday that the tournament, which was scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15 (Wednesday to Sunday), has been delayed due to rain forecast in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The tournament will now be held from March 16 to 20 March (Monday to Friday).

Tournament will be played at Syed Dilawar Abbas (PTF) Tennis Complex tennis courts in Islamabad. Players can take part in six different categories which include Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10. Interested players can send their entries to Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie at 0333-5392995 or Referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi at 0333-5158971. Last date for the sending entries is March 15.