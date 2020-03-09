UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ladies National Tennis Tourney Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

Ladies National Tennis tourney rescheduled

Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament has been delayed for a week due to expected rains on the previously announced dates of the event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament has been delayed for a week due to expected rains on the previously announced dates of the event.

Subh-e-Nau, the event organizers said in a statement on Monday that the tournament, which was scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15 (Wednesday to Sunday), has been delayed due to rain forecast in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The tournament will now be held from March 16 to 20 March (Monday to Friday).

Tournament will be played at Syed Dilawar Abbas (PTF) Tennis Complex tennis courts in Islamabad. Players can take part in six different categories which include Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10. Interested players can send their entries to Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie at 0333-5392995 or Referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi at 0333-5158971. Last date for the sending entries is March 15.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Rawalpindi March Women Sunday Event From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

36 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

11 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

11 minutes ago

US Warns Heath Firms Against Price Fixing During C ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Swells to 71 ..

11 minutes ago

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Trans ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.