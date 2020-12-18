Lahore Blue win 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Blue women hockey team with 9 goals and 7 points emerged winner in the 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Lahore Red finished runners up with 5 goals and 7 points while the 3rd position went to Lahore Green after their victory against Lahore White in the 3rd/4th position match. Hamra Latif of Lahore Blue was adjudged player of the tournament for her magnificent performance during the 3-day event.

Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, General Manager PHF Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema distributed prizes and trophies among the top teams at the prize distribution ceremony.

Four teams - Lahore Green, Lahore White, Lahore Red and Lahore Blue participated in the 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 organized under the banner of Sports board Punjab.

The finalist teams were also introduced to Chief Guest DG Sports Punjab Adnan Aulakh at the prize distribution ceremony.

Talking to the media, General Manager PHF Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema thanked Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for extending every kind of support for the holding of 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020. "Sports Board Punjab always made all out efforts for the promotion of sports particularly hockey in the province," she added.

General Manager PHF Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema said: "We are also planning to hold the Chief Minister Hockey Cup in the coming months. PHF Women Wing is planning to hold this kind of women hockey event in all divisions one by one to trace more talented women hockey players".

Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the event for taping fresh talent.