Lahore Board Bag 14 Medals In Sports Gala

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:03 PM

Lahore Board bag 14 medals in Sports Gala

Lahore Board bagged 14 medals with 8 gold, 5 silver and one bronze in the Pakistan Inter Board Girls Sports Gala 2020 being played at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore board bagged 14 medals with 8 gold, 5 silver and one bronze in the Pakistan Inter Board Girls sports Gala 2020 being played at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Lahore Board defeated Islamabad in the Hockey Final by 14-0 while Gujranwala beat Faisalabad by 3-1 in the third position.

In the final of badminton, Intermediate Board Karachi defeated Federal Board by 2-0. In the third position match, Abbottabad beat Faisalabad by 2-0.

Islamabad beat Mirpur Kashmir in the final match of volleyball by 2-0 while Rawalpindi Board defeated Lahore by 2-0 in the third position match.

In the 200m race, Lahore's Sanina took first position, Lahore's Amtal Rehman bagged second while Radha Tariq of Sargodha grabbed third position.

In the discus throw, Aisha Qadir of Sargodha took the first position, Islamabad Board of Asea took second position and Faisalabad was third.

Relay race in 400 meters, Insa Saman and her team of Lahore toom first position, Hira, Alisha and her team from Faisalabad took second position and Sahiwal's Saba, Nuria and her team took third position.

The guest of honor of the closing ceremony of the final was Special Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan Niazi along with Prof. Shahid Munir Jarrar Chairman Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Agha Amjadullah Deputy Director General PSB, Muhammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General (Tech), Mohammad Ramzan Jamali Ghulam Shabbir Channa Organizing Secretary,IBSC Makhdoom Irshad Ahmed, Ghulam Taqi Khan Bosan and Mohammad Sabir Khan distributed medals and prizes among the players.

