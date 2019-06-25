Lahore club win All Pakistan Peace Football title in Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore club of Punjab clinched the trophy after defeating North Waziristan club in the final of the All Pakistan Peace Football Tournament played at Parachinar City of Khurram District on Tuesday.

Commanding Officer Brig. Akhtar Aleem was the chief guest on this occasion. Col. Masood Akhtar, District sports Officer Amad Hussain, District Coordinator Muftaj Ullah, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The final match produced great thrill for the sitting spectators as both Lahore Club of Punjab and North Waziristan club played well and receiving thundering applauses from the sitting crowd. It was North Waziristan Club, which have support of the cheering spectators, got the lead through right winger Fahim Khan. Fahim traveled past three defenders and even the onrushing goal to slam in a beautiful goal.

Five minute later Parachinar club scored another through Ibrhaim Khan, the center striker, and got 2-0 lead against their strong rivals Lahore Club of Punjab. At half-time Parachinar club was leading by 2-0. It was the second session in which despite conceding two goals, Punjad could managed their position accordingly and succeeded in reducing the margin through Yasir Ali and Rizwan Ahmad on the field attempts.

When the tally was locked 2-2, this was left winger Ibrar who netted a fine goal to make tally 3-2 on the field attempt. Thus Lahore Club of Punjab province won the final by 3-2. At the end, of the final the chief guest Commandant Brig. Akhtar Aleem gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. A total of 30 clubs took part from all across Pakistan.