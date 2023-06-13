Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) emerge triumphant in First Pink Games

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) emerged winners in the first Pink Games that concluded with a colourful closing ceremony at Punjab Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) emerged winners in the first Pink Games that concluded with a colourful closing ceremony at Punjab Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sprinter Sunaina Musawwar of Punjab University was adjudged the best athlete of the Pink Games.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. LCWU Director Sports Sumaira Sattar received the winners' trophy from the chief guest. Former Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo also distributed medals on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider awarded cash prizes to winners and runners up teams. She also awarded souvenirs to sports directors of all participating universities, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Assistant Director M Sajid, Administrator Punjab Stadium Rehmatullah, Tariq Wattoo and SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser also presented a souvenir to Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, DG HEC Javed Ali Memon, Assistant Director Sajid, former Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Vice President Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar were also present on this occasion.

Attractive Sufi and cultural performances and tambora dance were also presented in the concluding ceremony.

As per results, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) won the cricket title defeating Punjab University girls by seven wickets in the final at Punjab Stadium on Monday.

The Pink Games basketball final was played between Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and University of Lahore (UoL) at NPSC Gymnasium Hall where LCWU thrashed UoL by 70-40 to lift the winners' trophy.

Punjab University outplayed University of Management and Technology (UMT) by 3-0 in the Pink Games badminton final played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

The Pink Games table tennis went to University of Lahore which stunned the strong team of Punjab University by 3-1 at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

In the Pink Games hockey final, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) edged out Kinnaird College University (KCU) girls by 1-0 at Mini National Hockey Stadium.

In the Pink Games archery event, University of Lahore (UoL) with 642 points out of 1080 points got first position while Punjab University secured second position with 354/1080 points followed by UVAS with 242 points.

Overall, a huge amount of Rs 48,00,000 was distributed among top position holder teams of Pink Games.

Rs 7 lakh cash prize was given to Lahore College for Women University (winners) and Rs 5 lakh to Kinnaird College University (runners up) in the hockey event.

Rs 5 lakh cash prize was given to Lahore College for Women University (winners) and Rs 3 lakh to University of Lahore (runners up) in the basketball event.

The winners (Punjab University) and runners up (Lahore College for Women University) teams of athletics were awarded cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

The winners and runners up of archery, badminton, cricket and table tennis were awarded cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.