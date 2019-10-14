Lahore district 'End polio karate championship' concludes

Lahore District Karate Association celebrated World Polio Day and organised 'End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet, Junior & U-16 Karate Championship' here on Monday at Punjab College

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore District Karate Association celebrated World Polio Day and organised 'End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet, Junior & U-16 Karate Championship' here on Monday at Punjab College.

Pakistan Karate Federation organised the event in which more than 120 players from all-over Lahore participated.

In Individual Kata Aeman Zehra won the Gold medal, Fatima Shahbaz won the Silver, Eman Zahra and Amna Waseem won the Bronze.

In Team Kata Adeema, Sohana and Roheen won the Gold Medal, Amna Waseem, Samina Shehbaz and Zara Zafar won the Silver, Mehak Asghar, Eman Zahra and Emama Meraj, Ramal Bajwa, Fatima Shahbaz, Aatika Yousaf won the Bronze.

In -25 kg Amna Liaqat won the Gold Medal, Eman Anjum won the Silver, Abiha and Javeria Munawar won the Bronze.

In -30 kg Maham Nasrullah won the Gold Medal, Bazal Khan won the Silver, Hamd Aziz and Noor Fatima Anjum won the Bronze Medal.

In -35 KG Noor ul Ain won the Gold medal, Zara Zafar won the Silver, Momina Kashif and Ania Rafiq won the Bronze. In -40 kg Adeena Amir won the Gold Medal, Javeria Muzamil won the Silver , Eman Javaid and Zarawar Fatima won the Bronze.

In -45 kg Dua Qiyani won the Gold Medal, Mehak Asghar won the Silver, Iqra and Neha won the Bronze.

In -50 kg Atika yousaf won the Gold , Rameen won the Silver , Eman Raza and Samiya Shahbaz won Bronze.

In +50 kg, Fatma Shahbaz won the Gold Medal, Ramal Bajwa won the Silver, Ayesha Shahbaz and Kanzul Eman won the Bronze.

Ahmed Baig was the chief guest at closing ceremony and awarded medals and certificates among the winners.