Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 Begins Under The Auspices Of SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2023 | 08:07 PM

The 3-day Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 exploded into action under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Higher Education Department Punjab with a colourful opening ceremony at Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday

Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, DPI Colleges Ashiq Hussain, Director Colleges Shahzad Munawwar, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Khanzada, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Assistant Director Shaista Qaiser, Assistant Director Zareena Waqar, Tehsil Sports Officer Lahore Nasir Malik and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Over 2,000 female athletes from 30 colleges of Lahore District participated in the athletics competitions on the first day of Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship. Female athletes and officials of all the participating colleges took part in march past in the opening ceremony.

The competitions of shot put, 100m race, 200m race and javelin throw were conducted on the opening day. In the 100m race, Sonia Farooq from Samanabad College got first position, Nabeeha Hussain of Model Town College finished second while Sadia of Township College remained third.

In the shot put event, the first position was taken by Sonia Farooq from Samanabad College while the next two positions went to Ambar of Township College and Noor Fatima of Baghwanpura College, respectively.

Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi distributed prizes among the top position holders of the event.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023 is being organized on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

"We will also invite Chief Minister Punjab to attend this grand sports championship," he said.

He further said that new talent will emerge from Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship.

He also lauded the valuable contribution of DG Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi for the befitting holding of Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship.

He added that Higher Education Department and Sports Board Punjab will organize more sports events in future for the promotion and development of sports.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman on this occasion said the female students of the Lahore colleges have exhibited wonderful sports skills in the athletics championship. "We are quite upbeat to find several top standard athletes from Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship," he added.

He further said that Sports Department Punjab will always cooperate for the promotion of sports and guidance of players. "Our educational institutions are a true nursery of budding players and we are quite determined to trace several potential athletes from our schools and colleges through events like Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship," he added.

In his address, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said the organization of Inter-Collegiate Lahore District Sports Championship is a good omen. "We are focusing on involving a maximum number of schools and colleges in healthy sports activities. The talented young players will be trained in academies of Sports Board Punjab".

He further said that Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship at district level is a suitable platform for all male and female athletes from all educational institutions of the province to exhibit theirtalent in their respective games. "Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with Punjab HigherEducation Department for the successful holding of Inter-Collegiate Games".

