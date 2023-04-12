Close
Lahore Division, With 590 Points, Clinch Overall Trophy Of First Ramzan Sports Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Lahore division, with 590 points, clinch overall trophy of First Ramzan Sports Series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore division, with 590 points won the First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 overall trophy while Faisalabad division secured second position with 550 points followed by Gujranwala division with 105 points during the 5-day sports extravaganza. The contingents of Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi divisions scored 45, 30 and 30 points respectively in the grand event.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail distributed prizes and trophies among all the winners and runners up of hockey, kabaddi, football badminton, table tennis and tape ball cricket events during grand closing ceremony on Tuesday night.

Overall, a huge amount of Rs 85,50,000 was distributed among top position holder teams of Ramazan Sports Series held on the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Faisalabad Division Kabaddi team defeated Lahore by 50-32 in the final encounter of First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 Kabaddi Championship. Faisalabad's raiders and stoppers exhibited wonderful kabaddi and dominated the match proceedings most of the time against their strong opponents and took a commanding lead of 27-14 at the interval. Lahore team tried their best but could not break the overwhelming style of Faisalabad's raiders and stoppers.

The football title of First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 went to Faisalabad division after their 4-1 victory against Lahore in penalty kicks. Ghazanfer, Asad, Tauqeer and Salman Kaka struck one goal each for the winning team while Umaid scored the only goal for Lahore team.

Talking to media on this occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the task of First Ramazan Sports Series 2023 given by the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has been completed successfully.

"All the participating players have shown excellent performance in the First Ramazan Sports Series 2023".

Wahab Riaz further said that 20 hockey players are being given a monthly stipend for one year for their excellent performance in First Ramazan Sports Series 2023. "The talented players of First Ramazan Sports Series 2023 will be further groomed for future competitive events".

He said that the private sector has contributed a lot in the successful holding of First Ramazan Sports Series 2023, for which I'm grateful to them. "Park View Housing Society, Smart City, Al-Kabir Town and other sponsors played a key role in the promotion of sports".

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa congratulated everyone on the successful conduct of the First Ramazan Sports Series 2023. "The Ramazan Sports Series was fully sponsored under the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The Punjab government has not spent even a single rupee on this grand event," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that all the employees of Sports board Punjab did an excellent job in organizing the First Ramazan Sports Series 2023. "The best arrangements were made for the First Ramazan Sports Series 2023. Sports Board Punjab will continue to conduct more such events to find fresh talented players".

Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada and District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah also thanked Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser for selecting Lahore division teams purely on merit and playing a key role in winning Ramazan Sports Series trophy.

