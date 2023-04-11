Close
Lahore Edge Out Faisalabad By 4-3 In Penalty Shootouts To Win Ramzan Sports Series Hockey Title

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2023 | 07:59 PM



Lahore Division edged out Faisalabad by 4-3 on penalty shootouts in the nerve-wrecking title clash of First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 Hockey Championship here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Division edged out Faisalabad by 4-3 on penalty shootouts in the nerve-wrecking title clash of First Ramzan sports Series 2023 Hockey Championship here on Tuesday.

Both the teams played a goal-less match in the stipulated time but in penalty shootouts, Lahore's strikers and goalkeeper exhibited better performance and eventually emerged triumphant in the thrilling title clash. The winning team of Lahore was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh while the runners up Faisalabad got Rs 15 lakh.

The competitions of the First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 are being organised at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser were also present on this occasion.

In Ramzan Sports Series Table Tennis Women's Singles final match, Lahore's Kalsoom Khan defeated Lahore's Pernia Khan by 3-1. Kalsoom won the title with the scores of 7-11, 11-9, 11-9 and 11-9.

The title of Table Tennis Men's Singles went to Lahore Asim Qureshi who defeated Faisalabad's Hafeezur Rehman by 3-2. The score of the final match was 11-9, 11-4, 6-11, 8-11 and 11-9.

In Ramzan Sports Series Badminton Women's Singles final match, Lahore's Ghazala Siddique toppled Faisalabad's Zubaira 2-0 with the score of 21-18, 21-6.

Gujranwala defeated Multan by 2-1 in Ramzan Sports Series Men's Singles Badminton Final. Azeem Sarwar of Gujranwala thrashed Multan's Jalees in the title clash.

