Lahore emerge winner in Quaid Power lifting (F) and Table Tennis (M) championships

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore division emerged winners in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Powerlifting (female) and Table Tennis (male) Championship 2021 here on Wednesday. Gujranwala remained runners up in Table Tennis (male) event.

In Women's Powerlifting event, Lahore division girls grabbed first position with 101 points while the second and third positions went to Faisalabad (59 points) and Sargodha (54) divisions respectively. Bahawalpur took 4th position with 30 points followed by Gujranwala (27), Sahiwal (16), DG Khan (11), Multan (2) and Rawalpindi division finished last with a single point.

The Men's Weightlifting title went to Gujranwala division which accumulated 125 points, Lahore grabbed second position with 106 point, Faisalabad finished third with 78 points followed by Sahiwal (34 points), Sargodha (15), Multan (14), DG Khan (3) and Bahawalpur (2 points).

A cash prize of Rs 6,20,000 was awarded to the position holders of all the events during the 2-day Championship.

Vice-Chairman sports board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed prizes at the closing ceremony.

Sports lovers witnessed some exciting matches on the second and last day of the championship. The male and female events of table tennis were conducted inside NPSC Gymnasium Hall while the competitions of weightlifting (male) and powerlifting (female) were organised outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

Rawalpindi shocked Lahore by 3-0 in the first match of the day in the Women's Table Tennis team event.

Rawalpindi's Saba outplayed Lahore's Fatima by 11-9, 11-9 and 11-9. Wajiha of Rawalpindi exhibited wonderful fighting skills when she recovered from a two-set deficit against Lahore's Rida and emerged the winner by 12-14, 12-14, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-7. However, Rawalpindi's Natasha won her match in straight sets against Lahore's Shiza by 11-5, 11-7 and 11-3.

In another match of Women's Table Tennis team event, Bahawalpur toppled DG Khan by 3-0. Bahawalpur's Rida, Samina and Nasra defeated DG Khan's Kalsoom, Samina and Ayesha in straight sets without much trouble.

In the first match of Men's Table Tennis team event, Gujranwala division thrashed Sargodha by 3-0. Gujranwala's Hamad defeated Sargodha's Arman by 12-10, 11-4 and 11-7. Similarly, Gujranwala's Haseeb and Shahzad also won their matches comfortably.

In the Women's Powerlifting event, Faisalabad's Tahreem Aslam emerged winner in the 57kg weight category event followed by Saiqa Nadeem of Lahore and Rimsha Nawaz of Bahawalpur.

Following are the details of women's remaining powerlifting results: 63kg: 1. Sarah Shahid (Lhr), 2. Kiran Qadir (Bwpr) 3. Saba Perveen (Gujrwla) 69kg: 1. Aimen Shahbaz (Lhr), 2. Areej Yousaf (Shwl) 3. Nabila Shahzadi (Srgdha) 76kg: 1. Rameeshi Adil Khan (Lhr), 2. Ishrat Fatima (Fsbd) 3. Subaina (Srgdha)84kg: 1. Sobia Ashraf (Srgdha), 2. Alishba Shahzad (Lhr) 3. Ayesha (Bwpr)Over 84kg: 1. Momina Arshad (Lhr), 2. Salma Bibi (DGK) 3. Wajeeha (Gujrwla).