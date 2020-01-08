UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore, Federal Boards Qualify For Hockey Final Of Sports Gala

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Lahore, Federal Boards qualify for hockey final of Sports Gala

Lahore and Federal boards on Wednesday qualified for the hockey final of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala (Female) here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore and Federal boards on Wednesday qualified for the hockey final of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter board sports Gala (Female) here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In first semifinal, Lahore Board beat Gujranwala by 7-0 while in the second semifinal, Federal Board Islamabad defeated Faisalabad by 3-0.

In the athletics 100m race, Sunina of Lahore took first position while Amtal Rehman of Lahore, Rida Tariq of Sargodha bagged second and third positions, respectively.

Sahibal Sabi attained first position in the 800 meter race. The second position was secured by Sanam Ali of Lahore.

In the long jump, Sunina stood first while Amtal Rehman of Lahore grabbed second position and Sunina Musharraf got third position.

Aisha from Sargodha won first position in shot put event, while Khatija Mehreen and Esha from Rawalpindi got second and third positions, respectively.

In the first semifinal of the Table Tennis, Lahore defeated Sahiwal Board by 2-0 while in the second semi-final, Rawalpindi beat Peshawar. Peshawar thrashed Sahiwal by 2-0 in the third position match.

Rawalpindi defeated Lahore by 2-0 in the final. Ramzan Jamali, Coordinator IBSC, Agha Amjadullah, DDG, Fac and Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG, (Tech) from PSB were also present on the occasion.

Federal Board defeated Faisalabad Board by 2-0 in the first semifinal match of the badminton event while in the second semifinal, Intermediate education Board Karachi defeated Academic Board Abbottabad by 2-0.

The final of Badminton will be played tomorrow between Islamabad and Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Tennis Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Pervez Musharraf Sports Education Abbottabad Badminton Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Rida Event All From Race

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister expresses sorrow over sad demis ..

5 minutes ago

Trump to Address Nation at 11 AM EST/1600 GMT Afte ..

5 minutes ago

US Forces Abandon 2 Bases in Northeastern Syria - ..

5 minutes ago

Minister reviews measures taken by Punjab Environm ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting held for improvement in Punjab agri sector ..

13 minutes ago

Ghosn alleges 'collusion,' five-year wait for verd ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.