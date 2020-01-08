Lahore, Federal Boards qualify for hockey final of Sports Gala

Lahore and Federal boards on Wednesday qualified for the hockey final of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala (Female) here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore and Federal boards on Wednesday qualified for the hockey final of the ongoing All Pakistan Inter board sports Gala (Female) here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In first semifinal, Lahore Board beat Gujranwala by 7-0 while in the second semifinal, Federal Board Islamabad defeated Faisalabad by 3-0.

In the athletics 100m race, Sunina of Lahore took first position while Amtal Rehman of Lahore, Rida Tariq of Sargodha bagged second and third positions, respectively.

Sahibal Sabi attained first position in the 800 meter race. The second position was secured by Sanam Ali of Lahore.

In the long jump, Sunina stood first while Amtal Rehman of Lahore grabbed second position and Sunina Musharraf got third position.

Aisha from Sargodha won first position in shot put event, while Khatija Mehreen and Esha from Rawalpindi got second and third positions, respectively.

In the first semifinal of the Table Tennis, Lahore defeated Sahiwal Board by 2-0 while in the second semi-final, Rawalpindi beat Peshawar. Peshawar thrashed Sahiwal by 2-0 in the third position match.

Rawalpindi defeated Lahore by 2-0 in the final. Ramzan Jamali, Coordinator IBSC, Agha Amjadullah, DDG, Fac and Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG, (Tech) from PSB were also present on the occasion.

Federal Board defeated Faisalabad Board by 2-0 in the first semifinal match of the badminton event while in the second semifinal, Intermediate education Board Karachi defeated Academic Board Abbottabad by 2-0.

The final of Badminton will be played tomorrow between Islamabad and Karachi.